John W. Krohn, 88, husband of Betty, of Cedar Mills Township, rural Cosmos, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at the Krohn Family Farm. Celebration of Life will follow the service. Interment will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 23, Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield.