John M. Kobow, 71, of Hutchinson, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Carris Health-Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. Arrangements are pending with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police secured loaded firearm found in park
- Litchfield School Board votes against temporary mask requirement
- ACGC board hires interim superintendent
- Alec Baldwin accidentally fatally shot Rust cinematographer with loaded prop gun
- Kaden Bartlett, 19
- Drew Barrymore and Tom Green reunite for first time in almost 20 years
- Biden bashed for action that could ban Minnesota mining project
- FOOTBALL: Dragons win 'ugly' and move on in playoffs
- Bryan J. Marconcini, 44
- 50 YEARS AGO: Litchfield teen lands modeling job after hitchhiking to New York