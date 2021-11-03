John M. Kobow, 71, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Carris Health-Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. Funeral service will be 7:00 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 11, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 11, at the funeral chapel.
