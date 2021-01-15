John R. Myllykangas, 64, of Hutchinson passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at United Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, and will continue one hour prior to the service, all at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

