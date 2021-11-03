Jolene M. Wacker, 73, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Hutchinson Health. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, Nov. 5, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two charged in April robbery at Hutchinson Target
- Owner claims gun found in Fireman's Park
- Peter Ackerman, 42
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- Robert “Rob” Rasmussen, 71
- Documentary featuring Litchfield grad to premiere at Twin Cities Film Festival
- Kaden Bartlett, 19
- Stephen C. Peterson, 72
- Craig Dahl, 60
- YOU, YOUR KIDS & SCHOOL: Helping children cope with anxiety