Jolene M. Wacker, 73, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Hutchinson Health. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, Nov. 5, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

