Jolene M. Mattsfield, 80, of Hutchinson passed away Friday at her home. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment at a later date in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.
