Jon I. Schwichtenberg, 86, of Hutchinson, formerly Lester Prairie, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at St Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie, with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

