Jon Michael Burks, 61, of Blomkest died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 at Carris Health Rice Hospital in Willmar. Public visitation is 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. A private service is Monday, Dec. 21, at Svea Lutheran Church. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, hafh.org.

Tags