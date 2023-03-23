Joseph “Joe” A. Svoboda, 85, of Hutchinson, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at his daughter’s home in Winsted. Gathering of family and friends will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
