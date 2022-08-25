Joyce Eichten, wife of Bradley, 68, of Hutchinson passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Prayer service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Dobratz Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in Our Lady of Seven Dolors Cemetery in Millerville. Gathering of family and friends will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the chapel.
