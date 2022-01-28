Joyce Reinke, 98, of Hutchinson, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Cedar Mills Township. Gathering of family and friends will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and one hour prior to the service at the church.
