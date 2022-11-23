Joyce M. Schmidt, 96, of Hutchinson, formerly of Glencoe, passed away Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Church of St. Pius X in Glencoe, with interment following at the Glencoe Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe. A Prayer Service will be at 6:30 p.m. on Monday. The visitation will continue from 9-11 a.m., two hours prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.
