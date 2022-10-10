Judith K. Brewster, 73, of Silver Lake passed away Sept. 21 at The Estates in St. Louis Park. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the chapel.
