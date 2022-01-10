Judith “Judy” Radunz, 82, of Hutchinson, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at her home in Acoma Township, rural Hutchinson. Memorial Service will be at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. With a gathering of family and friends one hour prior.
