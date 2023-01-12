Julian M. Denler, 92, husband of Marilyn, of Hutchinson, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at his home in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
