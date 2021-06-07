Julie A. Buechler, 75, of Litchfield, died Sunday June 6, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Most Popular
Articles
- Local buyers have big plans for Hutch Cafe
- Hutchinson man taken to HCMC after motorcycle crash
- Man dies in Wednesday night crash on Highway 212
- Begnaud to resign from Hutchinson City Council
- Free swimming nights at Hutchinson Aquatic Center
- Ed Sheeran lands major deal to become face of TikTok
- Harry Styles' romance with Olivia Wilde: 'They are having an awesome time'
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- Hutchinson senior athletes moving on to the next level
- Grab your lawn chair, outdoor summer concerts are back