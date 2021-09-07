Julie A. Mielke, 77, of Glencoe, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Guardian Angels Care Center in Elk River. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, Sept. 13, at Oak Heights Covenant Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Oak Heights Covenant Church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

