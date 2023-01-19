Julie L. Flann, wife of Rod, 61, of Cosmos, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

