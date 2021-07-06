June A. Inselmann, 81, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, at Prince of Peace Retirement Living in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 10, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Interment will be at a later date in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Lynn Township, rural Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be 9–11a.m., (two hours prior to the service), all at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two arrested after burglary report, helicopter search near Silver Lake
- Man formerly of Hutchinson dies in assault
- Celebrate America's birthday with local Fourth of July celebrations
- Mark Albert Bakke, 63
- Hutchinson City Council approves $10.55 million in bids for police station
- Kochs' building renovation was energized by a vision for downtown
- Is there room in Hutchinson's downtown for light manufacturing?
- Suzanne Johnson, 73
- McLeod County land by Government Center for sale
- Looking Back at Hutchinson history