June A. Inselmann, 81, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, at Prince of Peace Retirement Living in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 10, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Interment will be at a later date in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Lynn Township, rural Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be 9–11a.m., (two hours prior to the service), all at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

