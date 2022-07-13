June A. Adamek, 75, of Hutchinson passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at home in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Oak Heights Covenant Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022, prior to the service, ALL at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
