June M. Dobberstein, 92, of Gary, died Friday, April 1, 2022, at Serenity Assisted Living and Memory Care in Dilworth. Memorial services are 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at Gary Lutheran Church in Gary. A time of gathering is one hour prior to the service. Inurnment is at Gary Lutheran Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home Twin Valley. Online tributes can be sent to andersonfamilyfh.com.