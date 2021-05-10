June Helen Rick Wittenberg, 96, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, formerly of Litchfield, went to be with the Lord, Nov. 26, 2020. A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at Ripley Cemetery, Litchfield. A light lunch will follow at West Ripley Park. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hutchinson City Council votes down mask resolution
- Greg Tuman, 47
- Ryan Patrick McCormick, 24
- Hitting trails and empowering women with She Ascends
- Kayla L. Neisen, 48
- Water Carnival is a 'go' for June 15-20
- Tim Orth Memorial Foundation continues mission despite pandemic
- Katris Donnay is Kind Neighbor Spotlight honoree
- COLLEGE: Rensch sees full-time action at Augustana
- She Ascends empowers women through hiking and wellness events