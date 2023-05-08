Kaitlin McGraw May, 36, of Hutchinson passed away May 5 at her home. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Private family burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Christ the King Lutheran Church, with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Gathering will continue on Saturday one hour prior to the service at the church. Friday prayer service and Saturday memorial service will be livestreamed at https://ctkhutch.com/live
