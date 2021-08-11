Karen J. Tordsen, 78, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, Aug. 16, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in Ebenezer Church Cemetery in Paynesville. Gathering of family and friends will be 5-8 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 15, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel.

