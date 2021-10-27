Karen Sandgren, 79, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, surrounded by her family at Prairie Senior Cottages in Hutchinson. A memorial service is at a later date at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
