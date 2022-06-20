Karl D. Lundin, 80, of Litchfield, passed away Friday at his home. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield, with interment in the Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield. Gathering of family and friends will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and will continue one hour prior to the service, all at the church. Arrangements are with Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin.
