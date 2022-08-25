Kathleen "Kathy" E. Baker, 65, of Hutchinson passed away on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center in Litchfield. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

