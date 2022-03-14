Kathryn Machtemes, 65, of Hutchinson, wife of Francis, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, at her home in Hassan Valley Township. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, March 18, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment at a later date in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation is 9-11 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
