Kay C. Goodpaster, 62, of Stewart passed away Sept. 11 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Brownton Congregational Church, with interment in Greenwood Cemetery in Sauk Centre. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

Tags