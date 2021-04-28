Kayla L. Neisen, 48, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at her home in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel and will continue one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
