Ken J. Hopp, 68, of Cosmos, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at his residence in Cosmos. Gathering of family and friends will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.
