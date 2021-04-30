Kendall Busch, 55, of New Auburn, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at his home in New Auburn. Celebration of Life service will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at the New Life Assembly of God Church in Cokato, 190 Johnson Ave. NW. Interment will be at a later date in High Island Cemetery in New Auburn. Visitation will be 1:00 P.M. (one hour prior) on Wednesday, all at church. Arrangements are with Egesdal Funeral Home in Gaylord.
