Kenneth L. Schumann, 85, of Hutchinson, husband of Ann, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service is 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation was 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- New dates for Winstock 2021
- Construction of Hutchinson's new police station could start as early as June
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- BOYS HOCKEY: Benson's hat trick sends Dragons to state
- WATCH: Hutchinson vs. Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato boys hockey section final will be streamed live
- Hutchinson Middle School second trimester honor rolls
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- 92-year-old sues Hennepin County after it kept $25,000 of home equity after foreclosure
- Cory Paul Thode, 49
- Committee says Parade of Bands a 'go' for June