Kenneth L. Schumann, 85, of Hutchinson, husband of Ann, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service is 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation was 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

