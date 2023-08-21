Kevin S. Jansick, 37, of Hutchinson passed away Saturday at his home. Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.