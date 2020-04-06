LaDonna “Donna” (Posusta) Johnson, 54, of Brownton, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Private family service will be held. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.
