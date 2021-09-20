Larry A. Baker, 80, of Litchfield, passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at Meeker Memorial Hospital. Larry’s final wishes were to have a private family burial service and public celebration of life which are pending.
Most Popular
Articles
- Simone Biles' Met Gala dress weighed 88lbs
- UPDATE: School Board chair withdraws request for special meeting to discuss COVID plan
- Cokato man killed in crash Wednesday morning
- McLeod County COVID case rate growing rapidly
- PUBLIC RECORD: Marriages and dissolutions
- Kick off fall in Hutchinson this weekend with crafts, food and fun
- Firefighter visits Hutchinson during 200-mile hike to raise awareness
- Zella J. Thode, 8
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- SERMONETTE: We must choose faith over fear