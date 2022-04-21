Larry J. Graf, 81, of Hutchinson, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Glencoe Regional Health in Glencoe. Gathering of family and friends will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with a memorial service to follow at 7 p.m. at the chapel.

Tags