Larry U. Janssen, 70, of Litchfield, died Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital. A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service. A walk-through visitation will be 10 a.m. until the service. Interment will be in Ripley Cemetery. The funeral service will be live-streamed on his obituary page at johnsonhagglund.com.

Tags