Larry Londo, 73, died Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 14, at Johnson Hagglund Funeral Home in Litchfield, Interment will be in the Otsego Cemetery.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Plato man's death ruled a homicide
- Agreement paves way for downtown Hutchinson townhomes
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- Hutchinson Huskies open playoffs against Maple Plain
- Hutchinson City Council selects May to fill vacant seat
- Channing Tatum tried to keep Jenna Dewan 'safe and comfortable' after birth of daughter Everly
- Camila Cabello reveals Shawn Mendes has dog allergy
- Toilet paper hoarding inspired Hector native Sarah Hauer's new book
- Hearts filled with hope
- Michael Paul Wanous, 65