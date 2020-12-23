Larry R. Housman, 75, of Buffalo Lake, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the Hutchinson Health Hospital. Memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake, with interment in the Buffalo Lake City Cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.

