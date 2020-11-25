Larry R. Housman, 75, of Buffalo Lake passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Hutchinson Health. Services will be planned for a later date. Arrangements are with Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.
Most Popular
Articles
- McLeod County cases have doubled as hospitalizations increased
- James “Jim” K. Deragon, 73
- Lake Marion Ballroom could host wedding parties once more
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- Meeker County will restrict access to facilities due to COVID-19 surge
- Joel A. Reiner, 75
- Pandemic brings 246 years of hairdressing experience together under one roof
- READER LETTER: New School Board members united in effort to serve
- FOOTBALL: Tigers rout Cougars in season finale
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services