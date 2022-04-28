Laura Wendorff, 100, of Hutchinson, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. LaVonne Hansen, 75, of Hutchinson, passed away on Dec. 15, 2019, at her home in Hutchinson. Memorial service for Laura and her daughter, LaVonne, will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Peace Lutheran Cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
