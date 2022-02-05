Laura Martha Wendorff, 100, of Hutchinson, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be planned in the spring. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
