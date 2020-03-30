Laverna Mackenthun, 95, of Glencoe, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Glencoe Regional Health Services in Glencoe, Minnesota. Private family interment at First Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Glencoe, Minnesota. Celebration of life will be at a later date at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe. Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.

