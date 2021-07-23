Lavira “Tootie” E. Westphal, 71, of rural Stewart, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Olivia Hospital. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, July 26, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart with interment in the Grafton Cemetery in Grafton Township. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Arrangements are with the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.

