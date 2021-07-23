Lavira “Tootie” E. Westphal, 71, of rural Stewart, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Olivia Hospital. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, July 26, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart with interment in the Grafton Cemetery in Grafton Township. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Arrangements are with the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hutchinson man killed in fatal crash Friday morning
- 11 local figure skaters representing Hutchinson at "Worlds"
- Erin Westlund continues her family's legacy of service
- Housing developer asks Litchfield City Council for tax abatement
- Two local hospitals report adverse health events, but Hutchinson Health was not one
- 'The Sound of Music' set to fill local theater
- Orange Spectacular celebrates 30th anniversary in Hutchinson
- Uponor announces $5M expansion of Hutchinson facility
- Lauer Power of Hutchinson as strong as ever
- Robert Carl Larson, 85