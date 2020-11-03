LaVonne J. Flemming, 72, of Cosmos, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos with interment following in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Most Popular
Articles
- Warrant search leads to three drug arrests in Hutchinson
- When Hutchinson's Jake Powell needed a better mud motor, he built one and launched a new business
- MORE TO THE STORY: Good bye to a faithful friend of McLeod County
- Hutchinson secondary students switching back to hybrid following spike in McLeod County cases
- Hutchinson High School 2020 Wall of Fame inductees share pride, achievements
- Giving Hutchinson a jolt into the future
- McLeod County distributing COVID-19 relief funds
- Avery Stilwell leaves LHS tennis program at the top
- Zyvonne D. Langan, 51
- Following Thursday court ruling, MN officials say it's too late to mail a ballot