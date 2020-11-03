LaVonne J. Flemming, 72, of Cosmos, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos with interment following in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

