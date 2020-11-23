Lawrence “Larry” Walz, 74, of Hutchinson, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at his home in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, two hours prior to the service, ALL AT CHURCH. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

