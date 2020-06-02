LeAnn Landkammer, 77, of Glencoe, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe. Private family memorial service will be at the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe. Gathering of family & friends will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe. Appropriate social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks requested (not required). Arrangements are with Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.

