Lee A. Cheney, 82, of Dassel, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
