Lee R. Henke, 86, of Brownton, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Cedar Crest Estate in Silver Lake. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
